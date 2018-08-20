Greece emerges from eurozone bailout programme
- Monday, August 20, 2018 3:31 PM
Athens, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - Greece has successfully completed a three-year eurozone emergency loan programme worth €61.9bn to tackle its debt crisis, the BBC reports.
It was part of the biggest bailout in global financial history, totalling some €289bn, which will take the country decades to repay.
Deeply unpopular cuts to public spending, a condition of the bailout, are set to continue.
But for the first time in eight years, Greece can borrow at market rates.
The economy has grown slowly in recent years and is still 25% smaller than when the crisis began.
"From today, Greece will be treated like any other Europe area country," the EU's Commissioner on Economic and Financial Affairs, Pierre Moscovici, said on Monday.
Its reforms had, he said, "laid the foundation for a sustainable recovery" but he also cautioned that its recovery was "not an event, it is a process".
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), only four countries have shrunk economically more than Greece in the past decade: Yemen, Libya, Venezuela and Equatorial Guinea. lk/15:29
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:45 PM | President Ivanov: School for Young Leaders turns into recognized brand
About 40 young people from Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Macedonia, Switzerland, Spain…are taking part ...
- 6:52 PM | Islamic militants launch attacks in Chechnya, 5 killed
Islamic militants launched a series of attacks Monday in Russia's southern province of Chechnya, lea...
- 6:49 PM | Turkey initiates WTO dispute complaint over additional U.S. tariffs
Turkey has initiated a dispute complaint with the World Trade Organisation against additional tariff...
- 5:53 PM | Titanic: Electoral fraud trial resumes Sept. 12
122 'bombs', i.e. batches of wiretapped phone conversations, were played Monday during a trial of th...
- 5:22 PM | Organizations ask government to fund 'Boycott' referendum campaign
The organizations campaigning against the Sept. 30 name referendum on Monday asked the government to...