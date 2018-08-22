Vulin: "EU will have to rein in Haradinaj"

Belgrade, 22 August 2018 (MIA) - Serbian Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin pointed out that EU would have to "rein in" Haradinaj and prevent destabilization in the Balkans.

"Haradinaj's war threats are reason enough why Kosovo shouldn't have an army and why we have to draw a clear and strong line between Serbia and Greater Albania", Vulin said this morning, B92 reports.

Serbia would not be entering any wars,it wouldn't cause conflict but it would protect its interests and its people, he said in a Ministry of Defence statement.

"European Union will have to rein in Haradinaj and prevent conflicts and destabilization in the Balkans,which is in its own interest. Special Court for war crimes committed by Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) beginning work and indicting the KLA criminals would pave the way for stabilization and conciliation." Vulin pointed out. sk/11:39

