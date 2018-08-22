МИА Лого
Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 

Turkey slams Greek court for granting asylum to coup suspects

Wednesday, August 22, 2018  4:12 PM

Ankara, 22 August 2018 (MIA) – Turkey on Wednesday slammed a Greek judicial decision to grant asylum for former Turkish soldiers accused by Ankara of involvement in a failed coup in 2016, Xinhua reports.

"It is another scandalous decree by the Greek judiciary to protect coup plotter terrorists," Omer Celik, spokesman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said on his Twitter account.

He accused the Greek judiciary of "siding with enemies of Turkey," saying the ruling by a Greek top court in favor of these Turkish ex-soldiers is "much more serious and shameful than supporting terrorism."

"Coup plotters are the most dangerous enemies of our nation and state," Celik added.

Eight former Turkish soldiers flew to Greece by helicopter on July 16, 2016, the day after the failed coup attempt.

Ankara says the eight soldiers were members of the Fethullahist Terror Organization that organized the failed putsch.

Despite objection by the Greek government, the Greek Council of State, the country's highest administrative court, insisted on granting right of asylum to the eight Turkish citizens. mr/16:12

