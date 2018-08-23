Air Albania to launch flights in early September
- Thursday, August 23, 2018 4:57 PM
Tirana, 23 August 2018 (MIA) – Air Albania, the new national flag carrier airline of Albania, will launch its flights within the first week of September, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama confirmed.
Rama has been posting photos and video online from the latest preparations before the first test flight, which is scheduled for August 31.
The first aircraft Air Albania will use is an Airbus 319, which will operate flights between Istanbul and Tirana. Next, the company will put two A320 aircraft into use, aiming to raise flight quality while keeping prices down.
Air Albania was set up in November 2018 with the support of Turkish Airlines, which owns 49 percent of the Albanian national air carrier shares.
Soon after the company was formed, Rama announced the airline would first fly between Tirana and Skopje, Podgorica, Pristina, Sarajevo, and Zagreb.
Albania's PM at the time thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for "the special support" and Turkish Airlines for "the technical assistance." mr/16:57
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:48 PM | US State Secretary Pompeo names Ford exec to be special North Korea envoy
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he has appointed a senior executive with Ford Motor Company to b...
- 7:38 PM | PM Zaev meets German MPs, representatives of Friedrich Ebert Foundation
A successful referendum will be beneficial for Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic future, German MPs Josip J...
- 6:41 PM | Claudia Cardinale to attend this year's Manaki Brothers festival in Bitola
Italian movie icon Claudia Cardinale will take part in the official opening ceremony of this year's ...
- 6:37 PM | Mexico, US 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
Mexico and the United States are close to resolving remaining bilateral issues in the revamp of the ...
- 6:02 PM | Promotion of publication ‘Invisible Violence: Stories from the Newsroom’ in Skopje
The publication ‘Invisible Violence: Stories from the Newsroom’, which depicts the real conditions f...