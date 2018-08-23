Air Albania to launch flights in early September

Tirana, 23 August 2018 (MIA) – Air Albania, the new national flag carrier airline of Albania, will launch its flights within the first week of September, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama confirmed.

Rama has been posting photos and video online from the latest preparations before the first test flight, which is scheduled for August 31.

The first aircraft Air Albania will use is an Airbus 319, which will operate flights between Istanbul and Tirana. Next, the company will put two A320 aircraft into use, aiming to raise flight quality while keeping prices down.

Air Albania was set up in November 2018 with the support of Turkish Airlines, which owns 49 percent of the Albanian national air carrier shares.

Soon after the company was formed, Rama announced the airline would first fly between Tirana and Skopje, Podgorica, Pristina, Sarajevo, and Zagreb.

Albania's PM at the time thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for "the special support" and Turkish Airlines for "the technical assistance." mr/16:57

###

