МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, August 24, 2018, 

Vucic: We will all lose something in agreement with Albanians

Friday, August 24, 2018  1:49 PM

Vucic: We will all lose something in agreement with Albanians

Belgrade, 24 August 2018 (MIA) - President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, said that Belgrade and Pristina were nowhere near reaching an agreement.

He added that if that were to happen he would inform the public and present it with the said agreement, B92 informs.

"It is very hard to reach an agreement. We aren't getting closer to it....We are very far from the solution. If the agreement does happen I will notify the whole public", Vucic told the press in Belgrade neighbourhood Bezanijska Kosa.

Asked about the talks between Albanians from Presevo, Bujanovac and Medvedja and Albanian officials in Albanian capital Tirana, Vucic said that he didn't fear that "many people are again proposing the same topics and wishes".

"Let's wait for the results and see who gained and who lost what. We have to understand that after the potential agreement with Albanians everyone will lose something", Vucic said.

He also said that he would meet with Kosovo president Hashim Thaci and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in the coming days.

Vucic said that the Serbs were still "quietly moving out of Kosovo". He added that the state was trying to prevent that by different means, including buying land property, but that it was a slow process. sk/13:48

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
8/17/2018 1:04:46 PM Western countries have already delineated Serbia, says Vucic
8/10/2018 8:20:55 AM Vucic: My policy is delineation with Albanians
7/1/2018 10:52:08 AM Kosovo not conceding a meter of its territory to Serbia: negotiator
6/20/2018 1:10:17 PM Thaçi: It's time to reach historic agreement with Serbia
8/15/2017 10:24:28 AM Rama calls on Vucic to recognize the independence of Kosovo

Mosaic

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 over 'creative differences'

Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was plunged into...

British press speculates if Prince Charles will change his name

Prince Charles (68) is officially the longest-serv...

Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert

At least 14 people have been injured and transport...

Top