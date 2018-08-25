Normal living conditions could return to wildfire-ravaged region from November on

Athens, 25 August 2018 (MIA) - From November on, it could be possible for some Attica residents to return to the wildfire-ravaged region in Greece. According to atmospheric physicist and geology expert Christos Zerefos, until November, autumn rains will have cleared the area from dust and toxic substances released by the July 23 fires, and the lower temperatures will have brought the microclimate and its components back to normal levels.

However, as Zerefos told ANA-MPA, to reduce exposure to the smoke residue, all residents and visitors to the region should still wear respirator masks.

"We have been saying from the very first few days that anyone in that enormous environmental area should wear at least a mask,” Zafiros told the Greek news agency.

"But, of course, people who rushed back to see if anything remained from their lives, or those who were trying to protect the survivors from exploiters, didn't realize the dangers. This blend of suspended particles—asbestos, dioxins, and many other substances released by fires that sweep through woods but also melt vehicles and houses—is particularly harmful to humans, " Zerefos pointed out, adding that children and the elderly were especially vulnerable to these risks.

As MIA's Athens correspondent reports, Zerefos also underlined the importance of giving psychological support to the wildfire victims.

"Local residents," Zerefos told ANA-MPA, "were lucky to be at sea in the winter and enjoy swimming in the summer. These people are now severely traumatized. They don't like the sea anymore. They don't go near it, fearing that it's hiding dead people inside it.

"The environment will get restored. But to make this happen sooner, we need to support these people psychologically, help them get back on their feet, and help them feel strong again."

Ninety-six people died in the wildfires in the Attica region near Athens on July 23, in Greece's worst fire disaster in more than a decade. mr/13:14

