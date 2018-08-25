МИА Лого
Saturday, August 25, 2018, 

Heavy storm hits Istria, flooding streets (video)

Saturday, August 25, 2018  4:15 PM

Portorož, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – A fierce storm has hit the peninsula of Istria, where heavy rains are being reported.

The city of Umag's observation stations have registered rain levels of 44 ml, while the station at the Portorož airport has registered 52 ml.

The water wave has also swept over the seaside town of Poreč, where strong gusts of wind are reported, as well.

The storm has left some parts of Istria without electricity. mr/16:15

###

 

Top