Mati townspeople gather to pay respects to Attica wildfire victims

Athens, 26 August 2018 (MIA) – Teary-eyed, dressed in white and holding lights, the townspeople of Mati, Greece, gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the July 23 western Attica wildfires.

As MIA's Athens correspondent reports, the gathered crowd lit the sky using their flashlights and cellphone screens, while one of the organizers read aloud the name of each victim.

The wildfires killed 96 people and destroyed hundreds of homes in the seaside area near Athens, Greece. mr/12:12

