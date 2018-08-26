МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, August 26, 2018, 

Snow in Slovenia and Italy, storms in Croatia (video)

Sunday, August 26, 2018  3:36 PM

Snow in Slovenia and Italy, storms in Croatia (video)

Ljubljana/Zagreb, 26 August 2018 (MIA) – Italy's Alta Badia ski center, located in the Dolomites at an altitude of 1,324 до 2,250m, has been blanketed in a 30-centimeter deep snow cover since this morning. 

It is snowing also over Kredarica, Slovenia, where temperatures dropped to -3C on Sunday morning, and the snow was up to three centimeters deep. The snow cover increased to 6.3 cm thick over the last 12 hours.

Heavy rains have been pouring down across the greater part of Croatia, with temperatures sharply dropping by 10 degrees. Also, severe gales were reported overnight, especially in Istria.

Storms hit the southern Adriatic, as well. Parts of Dubrovnik flooded as a result of heavy rainfall measuring 40 liters over a period of two hours.

Air traffic was impacted, too. Flights from Rome, Athens, and Istanbul have had to be rerouted to other airports. mr/15:35

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/18/2018 7:24:54 PM EC to stay out of Croatia-Slovenia arbitration row
2/6/2018 3:48:53 PM Juncker: Croatia-Slovenia border row bilateral, European problem
1/9/2018 8:45:38 AM Brussels offers to mediate in Slovenia-Croatia bay row
12/29/2017 10:59:35 AM There should be no unilateral implementation of border arbitration ruling: Croatia FM
12/19/2017 5:21:08 PM Croatia proposes legal framework to resolve border dispute with Slovenia

Mosaic

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 over 'creative differences'

Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was plunged into...

British press speculates if Prince Charles will change his name

Prince Charles (68) is officially the longest-serv...

Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert

At least 14 people have been injured and transport...

Top