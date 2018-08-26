Snow in Slovenia and Italy, storms in Croatia (video)

Ljubljana/Zagreb, 26 August 2018 (MIA) – Italy's Alta Badia ski center, located in the Dolomites at an altitude of 1,324 до 2,250m, has been blanketed in a 30-centimeter deep snow cover since this morning.

It is snowing also over Kredarica, Slovenia, where temperatures dropped to -3C on Sunday morning, and the snow was up to three centimeters deep. The snow cover increased to 6.3 cm thick over the last 12 hours.

Heavy rains have been pouring down across the greater part of Croatia, with temperatures sharply dropping by 10 degrees. Also, severe gales were reported overnight, especially in Istria.

Storms hit the southern Adriatic, as well. Parts of Dubrovnik flooded as a result of heavy rainfall measuring 40 liters over a period of two hours.

Air traffic was impacted, too. Flights from Rome, Athens, and Istanbul have had to be rerouted to other airports. mr/15:35

