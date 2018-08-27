TV journalist beaten in Banja Luka

Banja Luka, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - TV journalist Vladimir Kovacevic was beaten late on Sunday in Banja Luka and has sought medical assistance for his wounds, it has been reported.

"While coming back from work 20 minutes ago, two teenagers came up to me and started beating me with metal rods," Kovacevic wrote on Twitter and posted a photo where his bloody bruises are clearly visible.

Last night, the journalist of the Bosnian TV station BN covered the rally "Justice for David" in Banja Luka.

Rallies have been held daily since March 26 after the body of 21-year old David Dragicevic was found in a river. He was missing for several days. His parents claim he was abducted by policemen of the Republik of Srpska. People are gathering every night demanding David's murdered be caught and brought before justice. ba/09:28

