Kosovo solution 'never been closer', says Serbia's Deputy PM

Belgrade, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - We've never been closer to concluding the Kosovo issue as a result of the commitment of key officials in Belgrade and Pristina to solve the issue, said Serbian Deputy PM Rasim Ljajic.

"We are close, because for the first time we can see the commitment of key people in Belgrade and Pristina to solve the issue. And there is an agreement in principle over a principled solution. Since we don't know the content of this solution, which is up for negotiations, we are also very far away from a final solution," Ljajic noted.

There is resistance, both in Belgrade and Pristina, to solve the issue, according to him. And opposition parties both in Kosovo and Serbia use the same arguments, i.e. 'it's better to way for more favorable circumstances.'

Ljajic said that the dynamic of the process would depend on the international community, which isn't 'like-minded' on the matter. ba/14:46

###

