Western Balkan PMs discuss next EU-integration steps at informal meeting in Albania

Durres, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - Prime ministers of the Western Balkan countries pledged Monday to speed up efforts to create a joint economic zone ahead of their integration into the European Union, The Associated Press reports.

The main topic of the one-day informal meeting in the Albanian port city of Durres was the regional economic integration, including discussions about developing a joint vision for aligning with the European Union, the implementation of a regional economic zone and other issues.

The meeting’s host, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hailed ‘a different level of political will and cooperation in the region,’ adding ‘that is not accompanied with the same level of economic cooperation.’

The meeting was also attended by the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, who underlined the importance of promoting the region ‘as a brand for tourism, agriculture, further improvement in the energy sector where there is unexploited potential.’

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev was forced to cancel his trip because of poor weather conditions. Prime Ministers of Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina did not come, sending senior officials instead.

Suma Chakrabarti, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), pledged to intensify investment in the region. The bank will hold a summit on the Western Balkans in Sarajevo in May next year.

Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo and Bosnia/Herzegovina are at different stages in the process of joining the EU.

Last year Durres was also a host of the first informal meeting of the heads of government of Western Balkan countries. lk/18:11

