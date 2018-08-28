Der Standard: EU to speed up accession of Western Balkan countries

Vienna, 28 August 2018 (MIA) - If the EU waits until all six Western Balkan countries become stable democracies without national conflicts, the Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will further destabilized the region, Karl Aiginger, Prof. of the Faculty of Economic in Vienna, says in his article for the Austrian daily ‘Der Standard’.

The EU decided in 2003 to offer the entire Western Balkans an opportunity to join the EU, but 15 years later there is no substantial progress in this respect, Aiginger says.

He views the agreement on the long-standing name issue between Macedonia and Greece as sensational and gives credit to the European Union for its contribution to that effect. But, he notifies further, conservatives and communists in Greece are already mobilizing against the deal, while Putin and ‘his right-wing nationalist’ friends in Europe are trying to prevent the approval of the (name) agreement.

The Western Balkans is at a crossroad today, Aiginger says, pointing out the poor support of the EU membership in Serbia.

“Historically, this is remarkable support, as the Serbs had always sought a ‘pan-Slav’ solution. And Europe made the division of Yugoslavia possible and supported the independence of Kosovo. But the pro-European majority is already shaking in Serbia, fought by Turkey, by Serb nationalists and especially by Putin. He sends his people to Belgrade almost every day, and they promise investment and friendship on television,” Aiginger says.

Montenegro is negotiating the accession and has solid chances for progress, but this country is also being courted by Russia, because together with Serbia it would open a corridor to the Adriatic Sea for Moscow.

In Bosnia/Herzegovina, a generation of young people is growing up with little perspective. This could help to boost European programs, both in the educational sector and to provide business start-up infrastructure. Kosovo is the biggest problem as its independence is not recognized by five EU countries even after ten years. Albania is about to open negotiations for EU membership, the article reads.

If the EU waits until all six countries to have stable democracies without national conflicts, Putin and Erdogan will further destabilize the Western Balkans. And China has bought and built everything that is important for its penetration into Europe.

The Austrian Presidency has the task of promoting the accession process. It is also a project for the economy, civil society and youth. The Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called the accession date 2025 ambitious but feasible. Everything should be tried to make this sentence realistic until the end of the Austrian Presidency. Austria was courageous at the opening to the East, this courage should be further visible in the Western Balkans, Aiginger says. lk/17:16

