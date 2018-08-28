Key ministers keep positions in Greek cabinet reshuffle
- Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:37 PM
Athens, 28 August 2018 (MIA) - Key members of the Greek government, including those involved in the country's creditor-mandated bailout program such as Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, have retained their positions in a cabinet reshuffle, The Associated Press reports.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' new cabinet, announced Tuesday, contains only minor changes, including new ministers for the interior, public order, justice and culture.
Tsipras also handed out positions to an independent lawmaker elected with the conservative main opposition New Democracy party, and a former Socialist cabinet minister.
The next general election has to take place by September 2019. Tsipras's governing Syriza party is trailing New Democracy in opinion polls.
Tsipras will be hoping he can improve his party's fortunes now that Greece has exited its bailout program. Greece had relied on emergency loans for the past eight years to avoid bankruptcy. lk/19:35
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:45 PM | Bombing at Philippine street festival leaves one dead, wounds 34: officials
A homemade bomb hidden under a motorcycle killed at least one person and wounded more than 30 at a l...
- 7:37 PM | Key ministers keep positions in Greek cabinet reshuffle
Key members of the Greek government, including those involved in the country's creditor-mandated bai...
- 7:28 PM | FM Dimitrov meets NATO Deputy Secretary General, affirms Macedonia's determination to join the Alliance
Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller discussed Tuesd...
- 5:17 PM | Der Standard: EU to speed up accession of Western Balkan countries
If the EU waits until all six Western Balkan countries become stable democracies without national co...
- 4:34 PM | Modern plant for pellet production ‘Ecolife’ set into work in Macedonia
A plant for production of pellets ‘EkoLife’ was set into work Tuesday in the village of Ginovci near...