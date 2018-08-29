Joseph: Shifting borders would be disastrous for BiH, Macedonia, Serbs south of Ibar

Belgrade, 29 August 2018 (MIA) – Edward Joseph, Adjunct Professor and Senior Fellow at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, said in a Radio Free Europe interview on Wednesday it was naive of the U.S.A. to think shifting borders between Serbia and Kosovo would resolve their longstanding issue.

According to Joseph, statements such as the one recently given by John Bolton, Donald Trump's national security advisor, who said it was up to Serbia and Kosovo to "work it out between themselves," encourage, in fact, the option of changing borders and territorial exchange.



"But it's a different question altogether," Joseph said, "if Belgrade and Prishtina would be able to actually agree on the territories that would be part of this deal.

"Another serious question to consider is whether anyone could anticipate the negative consequences of such a decision for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, and the Serbs south of the Ibar.

"To prevent such consequences, the international community, including Washington, would need to get involved."



Bolton's statement, according to Joseph, is "the most important statement given by an American official regarding the region since 1991, when during Yugoslavia's disintegration James Baker said, 'we don't have a dog in that fight,' meaning Washington had no special interests there and didn't particularly support either side. But that's a naive and myopic view because it doesn't take into account the possible consequences of such a decision."



Joseph, an expert on conflict, stabilization, and reconstruction with more than a dozen years of experience in the Balkans, also considered the phrasing "correction of borders."



"The word 'correction' implies there is a historical error you are now trying to make right. This could presumably be a territorial organization during [Josip Broz] Tito's presidency, when some mostly Serbian municipalities were annexed to Kosovo and others, primarily Albanian ones, were added to Serbia," Joseph told Radio Free Europe.



"Tito was apprehensive about Kosovo's appeal for Albania, Macedonia's appeal for Bulgaria, as well as Vojvodina's for Hungary. That's the sole reason that Vojvodina and Kosovo didn't get republic status, despite having all attributes, including internal borders," Joseph pointed out.



He noted a large number of Serbs in Republika Srpska did not feel loyalty to Bosnia and Herzegovina and its capital Sarajevo, so any border changes in Kosovo could prompt them to seek to join Serbia once their fellow Serbs from Kosovo were allowed to do so.



"Then the Croatians could leave Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well," Joseph said. "And would the Bosniaks let their country collapse without a fight? There are serious complications at stake here."



"The same goes for Albanians in Macedonia. Any changes to the borders between Kosovo and Serbia would negatively impact minority rights. I mention Serbs south of the Ibar because Martti Ahtisaari's Plan would cease to apply, considering it rests on the assumption that Kosovo has a significant Serbian minority whose rights need to be protected," Joseph told Radio Free Europe. mr/13:00

###

