Accession negotiations to take longer than before, says Hahn
- Wednesday, August 29, 2018 11:39 AM
Vienna, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, has said that accession negotiations in the future will take longer than before.
'Quality before speed,' Hahn said in an interview with the Austrian daily Tiroler Tageszeitung adding that many things had come to light with the membership of Hungary and Romania.
The EU, he noted, has learned its lesson from accession negotiation processes so far.
"The processes we are instigating in the Western Balkans should get a higher level of irreversibility when it comes to the establishment of rule of law and fight against corruption," Commissioner Hahn said. ba/11:36
###
