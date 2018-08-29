Turkey to prioritize EU reforms, expects to see results: FM
- Wednesday, August 29, 2018 6:05 PM
Ankara, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - Turkey will prioritize reforms linked to its European Union accession process in the coming period and expects to see results from its efforts, including on the issue of visa liberalization, its foreign minister said.
Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference that Turkey will work on accelerating political reforms, focusing on the judiciary, freedoms and fundamental rights, Reuters reported.
The Turkish FM also said that talks to modernize a customs union agreement between Turkey and the European Union, which have been stalled, must start again.
Speaking at the news conference, Cavusoglu also said Turkey did not expect new chapters to be opened regarding its EU accession talks while Austria has the term presidency of the bloc. ba/18:04
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:07 PM | Pendarovski: Macedonia expects to join NATO in Q1 of 2020
Macedonia expects to become a full-fledged NATO member in the first quarter of 2020, National Coordi...
- 6:05 PM | Turkey to prioritize EU reforms, expects to see results: FM
Turkey will prioritize reforms linked to its European Union accession process in the coming period a...
- 6:03 PM | US, Macedonia sign MoC on preventing smuggling of dangerous radioactive materials
The US Department of Energy and Macedonia’s Ministry of Interior Affairs signed Wednesday in Skopje ...
- 5:55 PM | U.S. goes to WTO to challenge Russian response to Trump's steel tariffs
The United States on Wednesday launched a complaint against Russia at the World Trade Organization, ...
- 5:43 PM | FM Dimitrov: No undeserved awards, only recognition of our successful story
You can make a living, as a politician, out of a dispute or you can solve it and make the lives of y...