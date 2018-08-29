Turkey to prioritize EU reforms, expects to see results: FM

Ankara, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - Turkey will prioritize reforms linked to its European Union accession process in the coming period and expects to see results from its efforts, including on the issue of visa liberalization, its foreign minister said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference that Turkey will work on accelerating political reforms, focusing on the judiciary, freedoms and fundamental rights, Reuters reported.

The Turkish FM also said that talks to modernize a customs union agreement between Turkey and the European Union, which have been stalled, must start again.

Speaking at the news conference, Cavusoglu also said Turkey did not expect new chapters to be opened regarding its EU accession talks while Austria has the term presidency of the bloc. ba/18:04

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.