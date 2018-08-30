МИА Лого
Thursday, August 30, 2018, 

EU Foreign Ministers to hold informal meeting in Vienna

Thursday, August 30, 2018  10:36 AM

Vienna, 30 August 2018 (MIA) – The Foreign Ministers of the EU-member countries are scheduled to take part in an informal meeting to discuss latest international developments in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, the FMs will talk about current events in the Near and Middle East, in Ukraine, and Trans-Atlantic relations, while Friday's meeting agenda focuses on the Western Balkans.

Austrian media expect the FMs to consider shifting borders as one of the possible solutions to the Kosovo issue.

Due to the nature of the meeting, which is informal, no official decisions will be made.

Austria, having assumed the Presidency of the Council of the EU from 1 July until 31 December 2018, announced that the meeting will also be attended by the FMs of Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Turkey, and Montenegro. mr/10:36

###

