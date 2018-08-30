EP committee gives green light for Kosovo visa liberalization

Pristina, 30 August 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo's Minister of European Integration Dhurata Hoxha congratulated her fellow citizens on the positive decision of the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) regarding visa liberalization saying she hoped that visas would be lifted by year's end.

"Kosovo has met all the conditions the country was required to fulfill and we expect the decision-making process to be closed by the end of this year," Hoxha wrote on Facebook, MIA reports from Pristina.

However, she stressed, now everything is in the hands of the institutions of the EU.

Today's decision is followed by a plenary session of the EP in mid-September. The procedure continues at the Council of Ministers.

Earlier today, the LIBE Committee voted to approve visa liberalization for Kosovo by 30 votes in favor, 10 against and two in abstention. ba/11:40

