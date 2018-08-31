Firefighting continues aboard Greek ferry; no injuries

Athens, 31 August 2018 (MIA) – Firefighting efforts aboard the burned ferry Eleftherios Venizelos continued at a pier in Piraeus, Greece on Wednesday, and the first fire-damaged trucks have been extracted from her hold, the Maritime Executive reports.

The fire, which broke out on her vehicle decks just after midnight Tuesday, forced the vessel to return to port at Piraeus to evacuate her passengers.

All personnel were offloaded safely as the blaze continued, and no injuries were reported.

The fire has cooled in parts of the vehicle deck, but smoke and extreme heat within the compartment have complicated the response effort. The vessel took on a list of four to six degrees due to the water introduced by fire hoses, and the firefighting team has opened holes in the side of the ship to allow the wastewater to drain.

Spill response vessels have placed a boom around the ferry and are collecting the used water for treatment.

"The Fire Brigade has done its best, I would say perfectly, its intervention and its work," said newly-appointed minister of shipping Fotis Kouvelis, speaking at the scene in Piraeus.

"Many cars have left without any problems or significant damage. Perhaps some of the vehicles that are under the garage have been damaged or have some form of destruction. The important thing is that we did not have any losses, we had no injuries." mr/10:43

