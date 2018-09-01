МИА Лого
Bulgaria: Three ministers resign over deadly bus crash

Saturday, September 01, 2018  11:27 AM

Sofia, 1 September 2018 (MIA) - Three Bulgarian ministers have resigned in the aftermath of a bus crash that killed 17 people and injured several others, AP reported.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called Friday for the resignations of his interior, transport and regional development ministers over the crash, and Valentin Radev, Ivaylo Moskovki and Nikolay Nankov later agreed they would take political responsibility and resign.

The resignations of the three men, who had been nominated for the posts by Borissov's center-right GERB party, require approval by Parliament to take effect.

The crash last Saturday saw a tourist bus overturn and fall off the highway, about 50 kilometers north of Sofia, the capital.

Thirteen people died at the scene, including a 13-year-old boy, and four others died in the hospital. The crash's cause is under investigation. ba/11:26

