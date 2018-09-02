Cyprus police round up 35 Syrian migrants arriving by boat

Nicosia, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - Cyprus police say they have rounded up 35 Syrian migrants who arrived by boat in two separate groups on either side of the east Mediterranean island nation, AP reported.

Police said a patrol boat on Saturday spotted a speedboat loaded with 25 Syrians off Cape Greco on the island’s southeastern tip. The eight men, eight women and nine children were in good health, but a pregnant woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Also on Saturday, police tracked down 10 Syrians on the island’s northwestern tip, who said they had arrived by boat. The group was taken to a migrant reception centre.

The arrival of the 35 comes less and a day after police located another 24 Syrian migrants who had arrived by speedboat, also in the Cape Greco area. ba/12:16

