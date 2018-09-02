МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, September 03, 2018, 

Prespa Agreement 'unleashes' regional economic potential: ambassador

Sunday, September 02, 2018  4:51 PM

Prespa Agreement

Athens, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt welcomes Greece’s name deal with Macedonia for unleashing regional economic potential, as well as paving the country’s path to membership in NATO and the EU.

According to him, the Prespa Agreement is important because it 'unleashes' economic potential. In an interview Sunday with Kathimerini, Pyatt said he was impressed that the businessmen in Thessaloniki believed - even if they didn't approve it - that the agreement, if implemented, could create important and new economic opportunities.

“Greece strongly shares the US view that all these countries should be able to continue to move towards European and NATO membership if their people so choose,” Pyatt said.

“We both believe in the open door policy, so Greece is a very important partner that will be part of the US political message around the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).”

Pyatt spoke to Kathimerini ahead of the the annual Thessaloniki International Fair, set to be opened on September 8, which this year hosts the US as the honored country, MIA reports from Athens.

Furthermore, the US Ambassador called Greece Washington’s “preferred partner” in engaging with nations in the Western Balkans. ba/16:50

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/20/2018 4:01:50 PM Baily: Violence and vandalism are not part of the right for peaceful protest
12/30/2016 7:57:18 PM Brazil police detain wife of murdered Greek ambassador Amiridis
2/25/2016 3:22:39 PM Migrant crisis: Greece recalls ambassador from Austria amid EU rifts
9/7/2015 4:18:01 PM Greece considers U.S. request to close airspace to Russian aid flights
5/8/2015 7:00:35 PM US encourages Greece to stick to non-Russia pipeline project

Mosaic

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Top