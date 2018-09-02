МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, September 03, 2018, 

Italy police seize 550kg of marijuana from Albania

Sunday, September 02, 2018  6:08 PM

Italy police seize 550kg of marijuana from Albania

Tirana, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - Italian police seized 550 kilograms of marijuana produced in Albania near the port city of Brindisi.

Police arrested a 33-year old Italian and a 29-year old Albanian, who transported the drug by boat.

The cannabis on the 'black market' is evaluated at 5 million euros.

Two days ago, the Italian navy patrol in the Adriatic Sea seized 700 kilograms of marijuana and arrested two Albanian nationals.

In eight months, the police forces of Albania, Italy and Greece seized over 40 tonnes of marijuana produced in Albania. ba/18:08

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Top