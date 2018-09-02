Italy police seize 550kg of marijuana from Albania
- Sunday, September 02, 2018 6:08 PM
Tirana, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - Italian police seized 550 kilograms of marijuana produced in Albania near the port city of Brindisi.
Police arrested a 33-year old Italian and a 29-year old Albanian, who transported the drug by boat.
The cannabis on the 'black market' is evaluated at 5 million euros.
Two days ago, the Italian navy patrol in the Adriatic Sea seized 700 kilograms of marijuana and arrested two Albanian nationals.
In eight months, the police forces of Albania, Italy and Greece seized over 40 tonnes of marijuana produced in Albania. ba/18:08
