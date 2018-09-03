Croatia sends warship to the Mediterranean Sea

Zagreb, 3 September 2018 (MIA) - Croatia in the Mediterranean Sea on Monday will send the first contingent of troops, part of the NATO-led peacekeeping operation dubbed "Sea Guardian".

RTOP-41 Vukovar, a warship of Croatia's Navy with a personnel of 50 sailors, will sail from Split. The vessel is the first ever ship of the Croatian Navy to take part in a NATO-led operation, which lasts from Sept. 5 to 21 Sept.

The warship will conduct non-combat tasks and will provide support to NATO in strategic communications, according to the Croatian Ministry of Defense.

As part of the mission, the sailors will conduct inspection of civilian ships, suspected of being linked to possible threats such as terrorism, illegal maritime activities, or threats to sailing freedom and safety.

NATO at its 2016 summit in Warsaw announced it would transform the Active Endeavour maritime operation in the Mediterranean into a new maritime security operation, Sea Guardian.

The Croatian warship has already been part of international military exercises in Italy, Slovenia, Greece and Albania. ba/09:22

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.