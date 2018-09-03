Roth: Redrawing borders not a solution
- Monday, September 03, 2018 9:11 PM
Berlin, 3 September 2018 (MIA) – German Minister for Europe Michael Roth send a message Monday to Kosovo and Serbia, saying that the redrawing of borders is not a solution as the future of Western Balkans is multiethnic.
‘Dear friends in Kosov and Serbia, to redraw the borders will not solve any problems. Such move will open Pandora's Box of ethnic recriminations. The future of the Western Balkans is a multiethnic, religious and cultural one. United in diversity, that's Europe,’ Roth tweeted.
Germany has voiced skepticism on several occasions about Serbia-Kosovo land swap idea. lk/21:10
