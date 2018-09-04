Kosovo parliament to hold sessions on Serbia talks
- Tuesday, September 04, 2018 9:32 AM
Prishtina, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - The Kosovo parliament will hold Tuesday two sessions regarding the dialogue with Serbia over normalization of relations, requested by Prime Minister Ramush Haradinal and the opposition, MIA reports from Prishtina.
PM Haradinaj wants MPs to have a say on the composition of the government delegation in the talks, whereas the opposition wants the adoption of a resolution preventing President Hashim Thaci to negotiate with Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on exchange of territories.
The government team is led by President Thaci but PM Haradinaj said no one has the mandate to negotiate Kosovo's territorial integrity.
The Kosovo-Serbia dialogue is set to resume in Brussels on September 7. ik/09:31
###
