МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, September 04, 2018, 

Kosovo parliament to hold sessions on Serbia talks

Tuesday, September 04, 2018  9:32 AM

Kosovo parliament to hold sessions on Serbia talks

Prishtina, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - The Kosovo parliament will hold Tuesday two sessions regarding the dialogue with Serbia over normalization of relations, requested by Prime Minister Ramush Haradinal and the opposition, MIA reports from Prishtina.

PM Haradinaj wants MPs to have a say on the composition of the government delegation in the talks, whereas the opposition wants the adoption of a resolution preventing President Hashim Thaci to negotiate with Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on exchange of territories.

The government team is led by President Thaci but PM Haradinaj said no one has the mandate to negotiate Kosovo's territorial integrity.

The Kosovo-Serbia dialogue is set to resume in Brussels on September 7. ik/09:31

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
9/4/2018 10:52:51 AM Hahn skirts 'territory exchange', but mentions new deadline
8/24/2018 1:49:07 PM Vucic: We will all lose something in agreement with Albanians
8/17/2018 1:04:46 PM Western countries have already delineated Serbia, says Vucic
7/1/2018 10:52:08 AM Kosovo not conceding a meter of its territory to Serbia: negotiator
6/20/2018 1:10:17 PM Thaçi: It's time to reach historic agreement with Serbia

Mosaic

CNN removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring Asia Argento

CNN has removed episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Part...

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

Top