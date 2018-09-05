Journalists to leave Albania due to threats

Tirana, 5 September 2018 (MIA) - The number of journalists who applied for asylum in EU and the United States due to occupational hazards has increased over the past couple of years, says Aleksander Cipa, head of the Union of Journalists Albania.

"Twelve journalists have sought asylum while 34 others applied for citizenship in other countries. Almost all have documented threats and they are prepared to leave," says Cipa.

The union has staged several protests, urging for increased safety of journalists when doing their job. However, Cipa voices skepticism that cases involving attacks and threats directed at journalists would be solved. ik/09:15

