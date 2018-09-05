Journalists to leave Albania due to threats
- Wednesday, September 05, 2018 9:16 AM
Tirana, 5 September 2018 (MIA) - The number of journalists who applied for asylum in EU and the United States due to occupational hazards has increased over the past couple of years, says Aleksander Cipa, head of the Union of Journalists Albania.
"Twelve journalists have sought asylum while 34 others applied for citizenship in other countries. Almost all have documented threats and they are prepared to leave," says Cipa.
The union has staged several protests, urging for increased safety of journalists when doing their job. However, Cipa voices skepticism that cases involving attacks and threats directed at journalists would be solved. ik/09:15
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:16 PM | Russia launches airstrikes in Syria's rebel-held Idlib
Russia says it has launched airstrikes targeting militant infrastructure in Syria's northern Idlib p...
- 4:58 PM | MoI Spasovski: Hate speech erodes the essence of democracy
The violent extremism related with the hate speech phenomenon ahead of the 30 September referendum i...
- 4:22 PM | FM Dimitrov: Citizens of Macedonia always make wise decision on crucial matters
The citizens of Macedonia always make wise decisions on maters vital for the nation, Foreign Ministe...
- 4:07 PM | PM Zaev meets Danish Ambassador to Macedonia Hougard
Macedonia enjoys Denmark’s support on its road to the EU, NATO membership, Danish Ambassador to the ...
- 3:27 PM | UK charges two Russians for attempted murder of Skripals, blames Moscow
Britain charged two Russians on Wednesday with the attempted murder of a former Russian spy and his ...