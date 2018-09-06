French FM visits Greece

Athens, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, is paying Thursday a visit to Athens, where he is scheduled to meet with Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias, MIA reports.

The talks between the two ministers will cover issues concerning bilateral relations, European affairs (future of Europe, Brexit, enlargement policy, Western Balkans), developments in the Middle East (Peace Process, Iran, Libya) and the eastern Mediterranean, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release. ik/09:18

