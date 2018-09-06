МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, September 06, 2018, 

Motorway Prishtina-Macedonian border to be completed by year-end

Thursday, September 06, 2018  1:24 PM

Motorway Prishtina-Macedonian border to be completed by year-end

Prishtina, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj and Minister of Infrastructure Pal Lekaj paid a visit Thursday to a site at the Arben Xhaferi motorway, which links capital Prishtina with the Macedonian border, saying construction works would be completed by the year-end, MIA reports from Prishtina.

Representatives of contractor Bechtel-Enka briefed the government officials over the pace of construction, including the erection of a 5,7km-long bridge near the border.

"I thanked the thousands of workers and companies for their exceptional efforts, encouraging them to finish the project by the end of the year. This project is a proof of our commitment to regional networking, which opens the path to achieving the Western Balkans' aspirations to join the European family," said Haradinaj. ik/13:23

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
11/7/2017 3:52:19 PM Prishtina-Blace motorway to be completed by end of 2018

Mosaic

CNN removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring Asia Argento

CNN has removed episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Part...

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

Top