Motorway Prishtina-Macedonian border to be completed by year-end

Prishtina, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj and Minister of Infrastructure Pal Lekaj paid a visit Thursday to a site at the Arben Xhaferi motorway, which links capital Prishtina with the Macedonian border, saying construction works would be completed by the year-end, MIA reports from Prishtina.

Representatives of contractor Bechtel-Enka briefed the government officials over the pace of construction, including the erection of a 5,7km-long bridge near the border.

"I thanked the thousands of workers and companies for their exceptional efforts, encouraging them to finish the project by the end of the year. This project is a proof of our commitment to regional networking, which opens the path to achieving the Western Balkans' aspirations to join the European family," said Haradinaj. ik/13:23

