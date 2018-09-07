Belgrade-Pristina dialogue to resume in Brussels

Brussels, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - A new round of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue is set to take place in Brussels on Friday.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, under the mediation of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, will continue to discuss the normalization of relations and attempt to reach an agreement.

Diplomatic sources told Tanjug that "all sides" believe an agreement could be reached at the beginning of 2019 or within the coming six months. ik/09:02

###

