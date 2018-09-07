Vučić refuses to talk to Kosovo representatives in Brussels; dialogue may not resume

Brussels, 7 September 2018 (MIA) – Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić made a decision on Friday not to talk to Prishtina representatives in Brussels, said on Friday Marko Đurić, director of Serbia's Office for Kosovo and Metohija.

Following the bilateral meeting between President Vučić and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, a tripartite meeting between Vučić, Mogherini and Kosovo's President Hashim Thaçi was planned to take place at the European External Action Service in Brussels.

Đurić said that Vučić decided to cancel the meeting due to "all the deceit, threats and lies of the Kosovo Albanians." He added there was no ground to continue the dialogue in Brussels.

Belgrade wanted to keep the peace, Đurić added, but could not accept threats and restrictions on the Serbian President's ability to visit Kosovo.

Kosovo Parliament Speaker Kadri Veseli recently said that Vučić was allowed to enter Kosovo, but if there was any "destabilization of the situation," the decision could be reversed, according to a Tanjug report.

"If we decide he should not visit, Vučić will not enter Kosovo," Veseli said, and made a threat that Vučić, "if he tries to enter Kosovo without our permit" would fare the same as "the other guy" – apparently a reference to the brutal arrest of Đurić in March. mr/12:52

