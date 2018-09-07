МИА Лого
Election campaign kicks off in Bosnia

Friday, September 07, 2018  7:55 PM

Sarajevo, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - The election campaign for the 2018 general elections in Bosnia officially kicked off on Friday, and will last until October 6, when election silence comes into force. The elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina will be held on October 7.

The central electoral roll contains some 3.3 million voters of which some 3.2 million were registered. They will have the opportunity to vote for 518 representatives at all government levels, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

Voters will cast their ballots for three Presidency members, 42 members of Bosnia’s House of Representatives from the country's two entities - the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) and the Republika Srpska (RS), the president and two vice-presidents of the RS, as well as MPs of all ten cantonal assemblies in the FBiH.

The CEC said that 128 political entities, 53 parties, 36 coalitions, and 34 independent candidates registered to run in the election. lk/19:55

