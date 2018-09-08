Security tightens in Thessaloniki ahead of international fair

Thessaloniki, 8 September 2018 (MIA) - Thousands of security personnel including FBI agents, snipers and 5,500 Greek police officers are in Thessaloniki for the 83rd International Fair in which the US is honored this year, local media reported on Saturday.

Greek police had a series of meetings with CIA and FBI officials in order to plan the Draconian security measures for the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair.

US officials arrived earlier in the week to secure the area as Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, who will arrive in the city today.

Police helicopters have been flying continuously over Thessaloniki since Thursday, monitoring the activity throughout the city.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrived unexpectedly and under tight security in Thessaloniki on Thursday late in the evening. He was scheduled to arrive in the city on Friday.

Authorities are concerned about a mass protest rally against the Prespa agreement for the use of the term 'Macedonia' in the name of the Greek northern neighbour that is scheduled for later today.

At the same time, anarchists and extreme leftist groups have announced that they will hold their own rally in the city.

This year’s trade fair is expected to be the biggest of the last 20 years with the participation of 1,500 exhibitors, while organizers expect that the current record of 264,000 visitors will be broken this year. lk/13:07



