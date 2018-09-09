Kosovo President urges restraint amid Vucic trip

Pristina, 9 September 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo's president says that opposition by Kosovo's citizens to the visit by Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic is understandable, but he urged restraint for the sake of peace and reconciliation after the 1998-99 war, The Associated Press reports.

Hashim Thaci wrote Sunday on his Facebook page that he "fully understands" the reaction of citizens in central Kosovo who put up roadblocks to prevent Vucic's visit to a Serb-populated village in the area.

Thaci said that the blockade "shows that the pain and war injuries are still fresh." Thaci added that as Kosovo and Serbia seek to mend ties, "the protests and road-blocking don't help us."

He says "we should know to rise beyond ourselves, beyond the injuries and manifold pain. We should do this on behalf of peace and reconciliation." lk/13:59

