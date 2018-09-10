U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson visits Prishtina and Belgrade

Prishtina, 10 September 2018 (MIA) – United States Senator Ron Johnson said the U. S. supports "all efforts for peace and stability in the region" during his meeting late Sunday with Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi, with whom he also discussed improving regional dialogue and strengthening regional peace.

Kosovo's head of state, according to Thaçi's official website, "stressed that he was endeavoring to reach an agreement that will yield positive effects for the region." However, he added, "the agreement will be a difficult one to achieve."

Sen. Johnson also met with Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj on Monday to discuss recent developments in the region.

On his Facebook profile, PM Haradinaj mentioned the meeting with Johnson, saying Prishtina was interested in reaching an optimal, legally binding agreement with Belgrade.

The U. S. Senator is paying a two-day visit to Belgrade on Monday and Tuesday. He will be meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić.

Sen. Johnson chairs the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. He is also Chairman of the Subcommittee on European and Regional Security Cooperation.



His visit is aimed at facilitating the next stage of the dialogue between Belgrade and Prishtina. mr/17:25

###

