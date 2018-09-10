Slovenia's Bled Strategic Forum focuses on "bridging the divide"

Bled, 10 September 2018 (MIA) – Calling for finding ways to bridge the divide in a changing world, the 13th Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) began at the lakeside resort of Bled, Slovenia, on Monday, Xinhua reports.

Slovenia's most significant foreign policy event at the international level, BSF opened with an official ceremony in which Slovenian outgoing Prime Minister Miro Cerar emphasized "bridging the divide," the slogan of this year's event, according to the Slovenian Press Agency STA.

The Slovenian PM noted the world had changed dramatically over the last few years, considering that economic order and strategic alliances familiar for decades were suddenly being called into question, and multilateralism severely challenged.

"All this is giving rise to growing individualism and divisions in our society," the STA report quoted Cerar as saying.

"Europe has to deal with a range of important issues, including how to best deal with Brexit, decisions about the future of Europe that would test yet again the true strength of the Union," he added.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec said at the two-day forum that the BSF would take a closer look at some of the most pressing issues that divide the world, adding that trust, dialogue, and compromise were the only way to bring people together.

Politicians, executives, as well as members of academia and civil society will meet for a total of 24 panels at the 13th BSF, seeking answers to the questions that arise as a result of deepening political, technological and economic divides.

According to STA, the most prominent guests will be the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc.

Also participating are senior Slovenian officials. Since the new government is not officially formed yet, the outgoing cabinet members represent the country, said STA.

Organized jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia and the Center for European Perspective, the forum is one of the leading international conferences in the region. mr/20:23

###

