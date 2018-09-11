Albanian opposition resumes boycott of parliament
- Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:38 AM
Tirana, 11 September 2018 (MIA) - Albania's opposition led by the Democratic Party resumes its boycott of the parliament after the summer break, MIA reports from Tirana.
Instead of attending the parliament session this Thursday, opposition MPs are set to hold their own session in Durres following the ones in Shkoder and Elbasan on September 3 and 6.
"The new parliamentary session will focus on purging the institutions from crime," said Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha.
The opposition has recently filed a motion to parliament for a check of politicians' property background. Earlier, the parliament adopted a law for a check of the property and possible links to criminal groups of judges, prosecutors and police.
At least 500 police officers did not file the form required according to the law and resigned from their posts. ik/08:35

