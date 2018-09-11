McAllister: Vučić and Thaçi have raised normalization to “the next level”

Brussels, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman and rapporteur on Serbia David McAllister said it was currently impossible to predict either the content or the date for reaching a potential agreement between Belgrade and Prishtina, but also that Vučić and Thaçi have decided to raise the normalization to the “next level,” European Western Balkans reports.

In light of President Vučić’s visit to Kosovo, as well as his meeting with Thaçi in Brussels that did not take place, McAllister told Tanjug there were challenges, but also that the Presidents have shown commitment.

“I am aware that the dialogue is very challenging. However, there are positive signals for building mutual trust. Both sides have secured Vučić’s arrival in Kosovo. It would be positive if the new round of dialogue continued in Brussels by the end of the month”, McAllister said.

Asked about differences in positions in the dialogue, as well as the possible final solution and the date to reach it, the rapporteur for Serbia pointed out it was up to Belgrade and Prishtina to decide “on the topics and time-frame” of the negotiations, while EU was to only facilitate the dialogue.

“It is currently impossible to predict either the content or the date of a potential agreement,” McAllister said.

He noted that comprehensive normalization of relations would be beneficial for the future and stability of the region and Europe as a whole. mr/12:31

###

