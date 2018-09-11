Kosovo's Haradinaj warns against dangerous border experiment
- Tuesday, September 11, 2018 6:18 PM
Pristina, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj warned against changes to borders on Tuesday, calling them a dangerous experiment, Serbian N1 television reports.
"Corrections to borders are a dangerous experiment, and we have to be careful about that," Haradinaj told a news conference following a meeting of his cabinet commenting demands by ethnic Albanian political leaders from southern Serbia.
"Whenever border issues are raised, it’s uncertain what the possible tragedies could be and who the outcome would benefit," he warned.
Haradinaj said his government would continue to pay attention to the interests of the people in the Presevo valley, adding that he must keep Kosovo’s territory and borders secure in accordance with the Constitution.
"Kosovo cannot allow itself this luxury after all the tragedies it suffered," Haradinaj said. mr/18:18
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:56 PM | DM Sekerinska in Zletovo: Citizens to come out and bring Macedonia into Europe
The international community’s support of Macedonia denies the claims for the last 10, that the world...
- 9:20 PM | DPA campaigns in Terace village under slogan ‘Step forward FOR EU&NATO’
A vote in the referendum determines the country’s future, Menduh Tachi, leader of the Democratic Par...
- 8:46 PM | Hungary PM Viktor Orban defiant as EU debates action
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban has accused the EU of "insulting" his country, as its parliament began con...
- 7:47 PM | Kosovo President Thaci to visit Macedonia on Wednesday
Kosovo President Hashim Thaci is arriving to Skopje on Wednesday for a meeting with Macedonian Prime...
- 7:34 PM | US Ambassador Baily opens Youth/Community Center in Gostivar
US Ambassador Jess Baily opened Tuesday a Youth and Community Center in Gostivar.