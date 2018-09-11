Kosovo's Haradinaj warns against dangerous border experiment

Pristina, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj warned against changes to borders on Tuesday, calling them a dangerous experiment, Serbian N1 television reports.

"Corrections to borders are a dangerous experiment, and we have to be careful about that," Haradinaj told a news conference following a meeting of his cabinet commenting demands by ethnic Albanian political leaders from southern Serbia.

"Whenever border issues are raised, it’s uncertain what the possible tragedies could be and who the outcome would benefit," he warned.

Haradinaj said his government would continue to pay attention to the interests of the people in the Presevo valley, adding that he must keep Kosovo’s territory and borders secure in accordance with the Constitution.

"Kosovo cannot allow itself this luxury after all the tragedies it suffered," Haradinaj said. mr/18:18

