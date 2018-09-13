Palmer: U.S. committed to Western Balkans' Euro-Atlantic integration
- Thursday, September 13, 2018 8:56 AM
Belgrade, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - U.S. policy in the Western Balkans remains focused on and committed to helping the countries of the Western Balkans to achieve their goal, which is ambition to enter European and Euro-Atlantic institutions, says Matthew Palmer, acting U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.
"For all the countries of the Western Balkans this ultimately means membership in the European Union. For all, except Serbia, that also means membership in the NATO, and US wants to promote the closest possible partnership between NATO and Serbia. We’ve been working on that goal for many years through multiple administrations. That remains the core strategic goal and objective of the US policy," says Palmer in an interview with European Western Balkans.
He notes that the U.S. would like to see is a comprehensive, forward leaning, locally owned agreement between Belgrade and Pristina.
"What we are trying to do is to give parties themselves the space to negotiate the best deal that they can. Something that is fair, something that is durable, something that is salable both in Serbia and Kosovo. And leadership can talk to the people, explain, and earn a critical mass of support for it," adds Palmer. ik/08:55
###
